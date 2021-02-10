1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at US health clinic

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – A gunman who was unhappy with his treatment at a health care clinic in the US state of Minnesota opened fire in the facility Tuesday, wounding five people, one of whom later died, CNN reported.

The incident took place in the morning at the Allina Health Care Clinic in the city of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

The suspected shooter, Buffalo resident Gregory Paul Ulrich, 67, was taken into custody.

Ulrich’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday morning.