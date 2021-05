By Selman Aksunger

AMSTERDAM (AA) – One person was killed in a stabbing attack here in Amsterdam that injured at least four others, according to police sources.

One of victims died at the scene and the others were taken to a hospital for treatment, Amsterdam police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old attacker was apprehended, it added.

​​​​​​​* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk