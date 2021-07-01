1 trapped after building collapses in US capital

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – A building under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed Thursday afternoon, leaving one worker trapped and four others injured.

A rescue team is continuing efforts to remove the trapped worker from the five-story building, which is located in the 900 block of Kennedy Street Northwest, DC Fire and EMS said on Twitter.

"4 transported non-life threatening injuries. Search and Rescue K-9 also on scene. 2 homes to left of collapsed structure have been evacuated," said the fire department.

The reason for the collapse remains unknown.

The collapse came within days of a partial building collapse in Surfside, Florida. So far, 18 bodies have been retrieved from the rubble since last Thursday.

More than 140 others remain unaccounted for.