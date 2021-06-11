10 al-Shabaab militants killed in central Somalia

By Gokhan Kavak

ISTANBUL (AA) – At least 10 al-Shabaab terror group militants were killed in an operation in the Hiiraan region of central Somalia late Friday, said authorities.

The Somali National Army conducted an operation against the terror group, according to a statement from the army's radio.

It said several militants were wounded but managed to escape and there were no casualties on the army's side.

The Somali-based al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab militants have been targeting security officers patrolling the Kenyan-Somali border.

As the horn of African country is preparing to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in coming months, the military has intensified operations against the terror group.

The Somali army is conducting a two-week operation against al-Shabaab in the region, so far killing more than 130 terrorists and liberating six villages, according to reports.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara