10 soldiers killed in terrorist attack in central Mali

By Fatma Esma Arslan

DAKAR (AA) – At least 10 Malian soldiers were killed early Wednesday in a terrorist attack targeting their camp, according to local media reports.

The terrorists attacked a Malian Armed Forces detachment based in the village of Boni in the central Mopti region, the reports said.

According to Tadayt, a propaganda outlet close to Al-Qaeda, a group affiliated with the organization claimed responsibility.

The Mopti region has been frequently targeted by terrorist organizations since 2012.

Despite the presence of French and UN peacekeeping forces in Mali, armed groups are still very active in the West African country.

Since 2012, militants have carried out violent attacks in northern and central Mali, killing thousands of soldiers and civilians.

In 2015, a peace deal was signed between the government and some insurgent groups.

Political and community disputes continue to fuel tensions in northern Mali, undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev from Ankara