11 Daesh/ISIS suspects arrested in Istanbul

By Mustafa Hatipoglu and Halil Demir

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish security forces arrested 11 people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said Wednesday.

Anti-terror units raided 19 addresses in 10 districts of the Turkish metropolis and made the arrests, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Digital and organizational documents were also confiscated by security units.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.