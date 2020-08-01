11 killed as crane collapses in India

By Ahmad Adil

NEW DELHI (AA) – At least 11 people were killed after a huge crane collapsed in Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, a senior official said.

The incident happened in the Visakhapatnam port city of southeastern Andhra Pradesh state on Saturday afternoon, when a crane collapsed at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL).

Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) P Kishore told Anadolu Agency that 11 people have died in the crane collapse incident.

An official from the Visakhapatnam administration said that all senior officers have rushed to the spot after the incident and a rescue operation is ongoing in the area.

Quoting a local police officer, Press Trust of India news agency said the mishap occurred when the victims were engaged in erecting the crane.

In a Twitter post, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over loss of lives and said: “Departmental Enquiry Committee has been instituted to establish the causes leading to the accident.”