113-year-old Spanish woman beats coronavirus

By Senhan Bolelli

MADRID (AA) – A 113-year-old woman in Spain's northeastern province of Girona has recovered after contracting the novel coronavirus, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Local media reported Monday that Maria Branyas, the oldest person in Spain, beat the virus after battling it for several weeks.

After testing positive, Branyas was quarantined in a room at her nursing home and later tested negative for the virus.

Two other people at the nursing home died from the outbreak.

Additionally, when she was a child, she beat the Spanish flu, which caused the deadliest pandemic of the 20th century from 1918-1920.

The Gerontology Research Group, a global group of researchers, claim that according to available data, Branyas is the oldest person in world who has beat COVID-19.

According to doctors, elderly people with chronic medical conditions are in the highest risk group and most of the time they are unable to recover from COVID-19.

Spain currently has 227,436 coronavirus cases, while the country’s death toll from the virus stands at 26,744. A total of 137,139 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 285,900 people worldwide, with more than 4.17 million confirmed cases, while recoveries have surpassed 1.45 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University of the US.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara