113K suspected cholera cases in Yemen: WHO

By Hamdi Yildiz

YEMEN (AA) – There has been approximately 113,000 suspected cases of cholera in war-torn Yemen since January, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A total of 56 cases were confirmed by laboratory research and 29 deaths were registered from cholera.

The WHO supported 138 centers in the fight against diarrhea and 58 centers for thirst treatment, it said.

It pointed out that diarrhea and thirst are among the most obvious symptoms of cholera.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital of Sana’a. The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Since then, tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, while another 14 million are at risk of starvation, according to the UN.