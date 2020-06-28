13 doctors die from coronavirus in Iraq

By Ali Jawad



BAGHDAD, Iraq (AA) – Iraqi authorities said Sunday 13 doctors have succumbed to coronavirus in the country since February.



A further 775 doctors have contracted the virus, Abdulalameer al-Shimmary, head of Iraq's Doctors' Association, told Anadolu Agency.



"All doctors are doing their utmost efforts to provide services to patients at the available resources," he said.



Fears have been growing across Iraq over the collapse of the country's health system amid a surge in infections.



Iraq's confirmed virus cases have reached 43,262, including 1,660 deaths, and 19,983 recoveries.



The government has imposed a partial curfew, banned gatherings and made the wearing of face masks mandatory in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.



*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara

