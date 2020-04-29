13 doctors test positive for coronavirus in Ghana

By Felix Tih

ANKARA (AA) – At least 13 doctors in Ghana tested positive for the coronavirus due to poor protective equipment, a health official said.

"The virus affects almost everybody, without discrimination for the rich, poor, educated, or non-educated, including our healthcare professionals; nurses, pharmacists, and administrators," Paa Baidoo, an official at the Ghana Medical Association told reporters on Tuesday.

He said the infections are due to improper distribution of protective equipment to health facilities in the West African country.

"This endangered the lives of healthcare workers," he was quoted by the African News Agency as saying.

Ghana has 1,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with 16 deaths, and 188 recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Last Sunday, President Nana Akufo-Addo announced the lifting of restrictions on the movement of people residing in the major cities of Accra, Kumasi, Tema and Kasoa.

Akufo-Addo said he took the decision based on scientific data as well as a careful analysis of the impact of the restrictions on the population, especially the informal workers, "who need to have a day out in order to provide for themselves and their families, the poor and the vulnerable."