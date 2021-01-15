13 FETO members seek asylum in Greece

By Tevfik Durul

ATHENS (AA) – Thirteen members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) have approached Greek authorities to request asylum after fleeing to Rhodes island, according to local media.

Greek Coast Guard teams and police were notified by residents of the island after a suspicious boat approached the beach along the island’s west coast Wednesday evening, Greek media reported.

Authorities noted that the FETO members, who had come from Turkey's western Izmir province on a speedboat, introduced themselves as "Gulenists" and requested asylum.

Greek authorities will examine their asylum request.

Six FETO members who fled to Crete Island had requested asylum in Greece on Jan. 10.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara