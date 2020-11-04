13,000+ more virus cases reported in Eurasia, C. Asia

By Anadolu Agency Staff

KYIV, Ukraine (AA) – More than 13,000 coronavirus cases and 228 deaths were reported across Eurasia and Central Asia on Wednesday.

– Ukraine

Ukraine registered 9,524 new cases and 199 fatalities over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 420,617, including 7,731 deaths.

Recoveries increased by 7,536 to reach 176,404, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Some 1,514 patients were admitted to hospitals over the past day, he said.

More than 72,000 COVID-19 tests were done in the past 24 hours, the minister added.

– Georgia

Georgia’s virus tally surged by 2,595 over the past day, reaching 46,858.

Among the new COVID-19 patients was Natia Turvana, Georgia’s minister of economy and sustainable development.

At least 19 more patients died in the country, moving the toll to 381, while recoveries increased by 2,357 to reach 31,170.

– Kyrgyzstan

A total of 495 new COVID-19 cases have raised Kyrgyzstan’s overall count to 60,774, according to the Health Ministry.

Four more patients died over the past day, moving the death toll to 1,163, while 527 recoveries pushed the total to 51,815.

– Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan reported 432 more infections and five fatalities over the past day, raising the overall count to 113,741, including 1,867 deaths.

Recoveries increased by 117 and are now near 107,000, according to the Health Ministry.

Following a recent spike in virus cases, more restrictions have been imposed in the North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

– Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan reported 145 more infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 67,698.

One more fatality moved the death toll to 575, while recoveries rose by 70 to reach 64,885.

Some 2,238 COVID-19 patients remain under treatment in the country.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk