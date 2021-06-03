13th Azerbaijan-Turkey military dialogue kicks off in Baku

By Ruslan Rehimov

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AA) – The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue kicked off in the Azerbaijan's capital of Baku on Thursday, the country's Defense Ministry said.

The two delegations are headed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Kerim Veliyev and Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, the ministry said.

The meeting is focused on bilateral cooperation in security, military, military-technical, military-medical, military-educational, defense industry, and other fields.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan