14 coronavirus cases registered in Gaza Strip

By Muhammad Majid

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry on Thursday recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in the densely-populated Gaza Strip.

The total number of cases in the blockaded enclave reached 152, including three deaths and 72 recoveries.

Late Monday, authorities in the territory announced a 48-hour total lockdown after the first virus cases were detected outside of quarantine facilities.

On Wednesday, the Hamas-run Interior Ministry in the Gaza Strip extended the lockdown for another 72 hours.

Shops, government offices, educational and private institutions, and mosques have been shut down as part of the lockdown.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat