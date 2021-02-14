14 killed, 4 injured in road accident in southern India

By Cheena Kapoor

NEW DELHI, India (AA) – At least 14 people, including eight women and a child, were killed and four others injured when a minibus collided with a truck in the Kurnool district of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday, police said.

The collision occurred at around 4.30 a.m. local time Sunday (2300GMT Saturday), after which the injured were taken to a nearby state hospital.

“The road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi early Sunday.

“Pained to learn about the gruesome accident that took place in Veldurthi Mandal of Kurnool District. My heart goes out to the 14 families who have lost their loved ones. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” N. Chandrababu Naidu, the former chief minister of state, said in a tweet.