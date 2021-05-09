14 Palestinians injured, 4 hospitalized in clashes in East Jerusalem

By Esat Firat and Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM (AA) – At least 14 Palestinians were injured late Sunday in clashes with Israeli police in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Four of those injured in the Israeli attacks near Damascus Gate and in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood were hospitalized, it said in a statement.

The statement added that Israeli police used stun grenades and rubber bullets against Palestinians.

A health professional was also injured when Israeli forces targeted an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent with rubber bullets and stun grenades during clashes in the At-Tur neighborhood, it added.

Two journalists were also among those injured during the conflicts near Damascus Gate and in Sheikh Jarrah.

Many Palestinians have been taken into custody by police, said the statement.

Palestinians in Jerusalem in recent days have protested in solidarity with residents of Sheikh Jarrah amid attacks by Israeli police.

The crisis stems from a ruling by the Israeli Central Court in East Jerusalem, which approved a decision to evict seven Palestinian families from their homes in favor of Israeli settlers at the beginning of this year.

Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound Friday evening using stun grenades and tear gas. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured in the attacks, which have been condemned worldwide.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognized by the international community.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara