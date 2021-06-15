17 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed in Turkey

By Aziz Aslan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – At least 17 suspects were nabbed in an anti-terror operation against Daesh/ISIS in Turkey, a security source said Tuesday.

Prosecutors in the southeastern Diyarbakir province launched an investigation into the suspects with links to the terror group, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

As part of the probe, an operation was started simultaneously in four provinces — Diyarbakir, Bursa, Mugla, and Malatya — to nab 19 suspects after warrants were issued for them.

Seventeen of them were arrested and the operation is ongoing to nab remaining suspects, said the source.

During the searches conducted at the suspects' homes and workplaces, a blank firing gun, a magazine and a large number of digital materials and books withdrawn from the market were seized.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

*Writing by Sena Guler