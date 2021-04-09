17 prisoners released in exchange in Yemen

By Gulsen Topcu

ABYAN, Yemen (AA) – Seventeen people were released as part of a prisoner exchange late Friday between Yemen's government forces and a separatist council in the country supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Government forces and the Southern Transition Council (STC) exchanged prisoners through local mediators, according to a statement by the council.

The statement said government forces released five prisoners while 12 were released by the council.

The government has not made any statements regarding the releases.

A total of 200 prisoners were released in an exchange between the STC and the government in October 2020.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara