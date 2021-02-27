18 irregular migrants held in northwestern Turkey

By Alparslan Ermis

ISTANBUL (AA) – Police held at least 18 irregular migrants in the northwestern Silivri district of Istanbul, sources said Saturday.

Security teams held the migrants who were on a bus headed to Edirne province, which borders Greece.

The migrants were transferred to the provincial repatriation center.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including more than 3.6 million Syrians, the most of any country in the world.

*Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara