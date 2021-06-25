18 killed in fire at martial arts center in China

ANKARA (AA) – At least 18 people were killed and 16 others wounded when a fire broke out at a martial arts studio in central China on Friday, state-run media said.

According to the Global Times newspaper, the incident took place in Henan Province, where local authorities extinguished the fire.

While police detained the business owner for questioning, the injured, four of them in critical condition, were shifted to local hospitals.

Henan is the birthplace of traditional Chinese martial arts, and the home of the famous Shaolin Temple Kung Fu Academy.

*Writing by Islamuddin Sajid