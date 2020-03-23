19 correspondents for Iranian state TV get COVID-19

By Mustafa Melih Ahishali

ISTANBUL (AA) – Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) confirmed Monday that 19 of its correspondents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Before my colleagues could not get to relieve the tiredness of the general election they have ended up on the frontline of informing about the coronavirus. They had worked in dangerous places many times,” the head of IRIB, Mehrdad Seyed Mehdi, said on Twitter.

He wished them a quick recovery.

More than 1,800 deaths have been reported in Iran from the coronavirus and over 23,000 confirmed cases.

The global death toll, meanwhile, is over 16,000, with the number of confirmed cases exceeding 372,000, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.

The virus, officially known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 167 countries and regions around the globe.

*Writing by Burak Dag in Ankara