19 held, narcotics seized in operations across Turkey

By Anadolu Agency Staff

MARDIN/VAN/ELAZIG/KOCAELI/GAZIANTEP/BATMAN, Turkey (AA) – At least 19 suspects were arrested in anti-narcotics operations across Turkey on Saturday, officials said.

In Mardin province, 4 kilograms (nearly 9 pounds) of methamphetamine were found in a vehicle that was stopped for a traffic check in Nusaybin town.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

In the eastern Van province, a suspect was arrested with 66 kilograms (over 145 pounds) of marijuana in Gurpinar town.

In Elazig province, 1,082 pills and 12,550 Turkish liras in counterfeit notes were seized and one suspect apprehended in a raid.

In the northwestern Kocaeli province, five suspects, including a Ukrainian national, were arrested in an operation.

Nearly 12 kilograms (over 26 pounds) of marijuana and a shotgun were seized in the raid in Darica town.

At least 10 suspects were arrested in simultaneous operations in the southeastern province of Gaziantep, with three of them later released on bail.

Seven pistols, some 750 grams of narcotics, and 41 pills were seized in the raids.

In Batman province, a suspect was arrested with a rifle and close to 45 kilograms (over 98 pounds) of skunk cannabis.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara