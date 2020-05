By Hamdi Yildiz

ISTANBUL (AA) – Nineteen armed militants were killed in the northern Sinai region of Egypt, a military spokesperson said Sunday.

Tamir er-Rifai said the militants were killed in recently held operations by security authorities but acknowledged five Egyptian army members were killed or wounded.

He said the army confiscated explosives, automatic rifles, and RPG rocket launchers.

Airforces struck militants during the operations, he said.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas