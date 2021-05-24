1st Int'l Media, Islamophobia Symposium to kick off in Ankara on Tuesday

By Ozcan Yildirim

ANKARA (AA) – The first International Media and Islamophobia Symposium is set to begin in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday.

The two-day event will be held at the ATO Congresium, an international convention and exhibition center. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to attend the opening ceremony.

The symposium is being organized by the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), Presidency of Religious Affairs, Erciyes University, Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), and Ankara-based policy think-tank SETA Foundation.

On day one, after the opening speeches, the issue of media and Islamophobia will be discussed in detail in four different panels with international participation.

Anadolu Agency’s Chairman of the Board and Director General Serdar Karagoz will give a speech on "The Role of Media in the Fight Against Islamophobia."

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul will also attend a session in which officials, academics and journalists will participate as panelists.

"Fake News, Hate Speech" and "Islam in the Grasp of Cultural Racism" will be discussed on the second day. As many as 113 scientific studies will be presented.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar