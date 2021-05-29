$2.2 billion on display in UEFA Champions League final

By Doga Kirmizioglu

ANKARA (AA) – The estimated market value for Manchester City and Chelsea players who will fight for the UEFA Champions League trophy is more than €1.78 billion ($2.17 billion), according to a German football database website.

Transfermarkt said the value of Manchester City players was €1.03 billion ($1.22 billion) while Chelsea is almost €780 million.

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the most expensive players as their market values are each €100 million ($121 million).

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea last season are the two most expensive players for the Blues with a market value of €70 million ($83 million) and €60 million ($71 million), respectively.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal’s coastal town of Porto on May 29.

MARKET VALUES ​​OF THE PLAYERS:

– Manchester City

PLAYER VALUE (EURO) Kevin De Bruyne 100 million Raheem Sterling 100 million Bernardo Silva 70 million Ruben Dias 70 million Rodri 70 million Phil Foden 70 million Gabriel Jesus 60 million Ederson 56 million Aymeric Laporte 50 million Joao Cancelo 50 million Ferran Torres 50 million Riyad Mahrez 42 million Ilkay Gundogan 40 million Kyle Walker 35 million Nathan Ake 35 million John Stones 30 million Sergio Aguero 25 million Benjamin Mendy 22 million Oleksandr Zinchenko 20 million Eric Garcia 20 million Zack Steffen 6 million Philippe Sandler 3 million Fernandinho 2.5 million Scott Carson 500 thousand Total 1,03 billion

– Chelsea

PLAYER VALUE (EURO) Kai Havertz 70 million Timo Werner 65 million Mason Mount 60 million N'Golo Kante 55 million Christian Pulisic 50 million Ben Chilwell 50 million Mateo Kovacic 45 million Jorginho 45 million Hakim Ziyech 40 million Tammy Abraham 40 million Reece James 40 million Callum Hudson-Odoi 35 million Kurt Zouma 32 million Andreas Christensen 28 million Antonio Rudiger 25 million Edouard Mendy 25 million Cesar Azpilicueta 17 million Emerson 15 million Marcos Alonso 13 million Kepa 13 million Billy Gilmour 7 million Olivier Giroud 5 million Thiago Silva 3.5 million Charly Musonda Jr. 1 million Willy Caballero 300 thousand Total 779.80 million

* Writing by Emre Asikci