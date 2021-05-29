$2.2 billion on display in UEFA Champions League final

By Doga Kirmizioglu

ANKARA (AA) – The estimated market value for Manchester City and Chelsea players who will fight for the UEFA Champions League trophy is more than €1.78 billion ($2.17 billion), according to a German football database website.

Transfermarkt said the value of Manchester City players was €1.03 billion ($1.22 billion) while Chelsea is almost €780 million.

Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the most expensive players as their market values are each €100 million ($121 million).

Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea last season are the two most expensive players for the Blues with a market value of €70 million ($83 million) and €60 million ($71 million), respectively.

The 2021 UEFA Champions League will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal’s coastal town of Porto on May 29.

MARKET VALUES ​​OF THE PLAYERS:

– Manchester City

PLAYER VALUE (EURO)
Kevin De Bruyne 100 million
Raheem Sterling 100 million
Bernardo Silva 70 million
Ruben Dias 70 million
Rodri 70 million
Phil Foden 70 million
Gabriel Jesus 60 million
Ederson 56 million
Aymeric Laporte 50 million
Joao Cancelo 50 million
Ferran Torres 50 million
Riyad Mahrez 42 million
Ilkay Gundogan 40 million
Kyle Walker 35 million
Nathan Ake 35 million
John Stones 30 million
Sergio Aguero 25 million
Benjamin Mendy 22 million
Oleksandr Zinchenko 20 million
Eric Garcia 20 million
Zack Steffen 6 million
Philippe Sandler 3 million
Fernandinho 2.5 million
Scott Carson 500 thousand
Total 1,03 billion

– Chelsea

PLAYER VALUE (EURO)
Kai Havertz 70 million
Timo Werner 65 million
Mason Mount 60 million
N'Golo Kante 55 million
Christian Pulisic 50 million
Ben Chilwell 50 million
Mateo Kovacic 45 million
Jorginho 45 million
Hakim Ziyech 40 million
Tammy Abraham 40 million
Reece James 40 million
Callum Hudson-Odoi 35 million
Kurt Zouma 32 million
Andreas Christensen 28 million
Antonio Rudiger 25 million
Edouard Mendy 25 million
Cesar Azpilicueta 17 million
Emerson 15 million
Marcos Alonso 13 million
Kepa 13 million
Billy Gilmour 7 million
Olivier Giroud 5 million
Thiago Silva 3.5 million
Charly Musonda Jr. 1 million
Willy Caballero 300 thousand
Total 779.80 million

* Writing by Emre Asikci

