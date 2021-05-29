$2.2 billion on display in UEFA Champions League final

By Doga Kirmizioglu
ANKARA (AA) – The estimated market value for Manchester City and Chelsea players who will fight for the UEFA Champions League trophy is more than €1.78 billion ($2.17 billion), according to a German football database website.
Transfermarkt said the value of Manchester City players was €1.03 billion ($1.22 billion) while Chelsea is almost €780 million.
Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling are the most expensive players as their market values are each €100 million ($121 million).
Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea last season are the two most expensive players for the Blues with a market value of €70 million ($83 million) and €60 million ($71 million), respectively.
The 2021 UEFA Champions League will be played at the Estadio do Dragao in Portugal’s coastal town of Porto on May 29.
MARKET VALUES OF THE PLAYERS:
– Manchester City
|PLAYER
|VALUE (EURO)
|Kevin De Bruyne
|100 million
|Raheem Sterling
|100 million
|Bernardo Silva
|70 million
|Ruben Dias
|70 million
|Rodri
|70 million
|Phil Foden
|70 million
|Gabriel Jesus
|60 million
|Ederson
|56 million
|Aymeric Laporte
|50 million
|Joao Cancelo
|50 million
|Ferran Torres
|50 million
|Riyad Mahrez
|42 million
|Ilkay Gundogan
|40 million
|Kyle Walker
|35 million
|Nathan Ake
|35 million
|John Stones
|30 million
|Sergio Aguero
|25 million
|Benjamin Mendy
|22 million
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|20 million
|Eric Garcia
|20 million
|Zack Steffen
|6 million
|Philippe Sandler
|3 million
|Fernandinho
|2.5 million
|Scott Carson
|500 thousand
|Total
|1,03 billion
– Chelsea
|PLAYER
|VALUE (EURO)
|Kai Havertz
|70 million
|Timo Werner
|65 million
|Mason Mount
|60 million
|N'Golo Kante
|55 million
|Christian Pulisic
|50 million
|Ben Chilwell
|50 million
|Mateo Kovacic
|45 million
|Jorginho
|45 million
|Hakim Ziyech
|40 million
|Tammy Abraham
|40 million
|Reece James
|40 million
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|35 million
|Kurt Zouma
|32 million
|Andreas Christensen
|28 million
|Antonio Rudiger
|25 million
|Edouard Mendy
|25 million
|Cesar Azpilicueta
|17 million
|Emerson
|15 million
|Marcos Alonso
|13 million
|Kepa
|13 million
|Billy Gilmour
|7 million
|Olivier Giroud
|5 million
|Thiago Silva
|3.5 million
|Charly Musonda Jr.
|1 million
|Willy Caballero
|300 thousand
|Total
|779.80 million
* Writing by Emre Asikci