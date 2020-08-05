2 civilians killed by YPG/PKK terrorists in E.Syria

By Mohamad Misto and Ethem Emre Ozcan

DEIR EZ-ZOR, Syria (AA) – Two civilians were killed and dozens were detained by the terrorist group YPG/PKK on Wednesday in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria where large protests are ongoing.

According to local sources, YPG/PKK took action to suppress the protests that began after the assassination of Sheikh Mutchir al-Hammud al-Ced'an, the leader of the Akaidat tribe.

Al-Ced'an was attacked by unidentified people on Sunday in the eastern countryside of the province.

While terrorists detained dozens of people in their raids, in the last two days, two civilians including one woman died due to an armed attack by terrorists.

Deir ez-Zor, east of the Euphrates River, is currently under the control of the terrorist YPG/PKK.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. As a result, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, injured and forced from their homes.