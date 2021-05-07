2 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in Turkey's Black Sea region

By Recep Bilek and Ozgun Turan

SAMSUN/KIRKLARELI, Turkey (AA) – Two Daesh/ISIS suspects were caught in Turkey’s Black Sea region on Friday, according to security sources.

An Iraqi national, identified by the initials Z.R.A.A, was arrested in an anti-terror operation in the Ilkadim district of Samsun province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Digital materials were also seized in the raid.

Another Iraqi national believed to be linked to the terror group was also apprehended in Samsun earlier in the day.

The suspect, identified by the initials L.M.H.H, was transferred to the provincial migration office to be deported, according to the sources.

One more suspect was arrested in the northwestern Kirklareli province for spreading Daesh/ISIS propaganda online, the sources added.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least ten suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.