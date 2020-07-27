2 die in anti-government protests in Baghdad

By Haydar Karaalp

BAGHDAD (AA) – Two people died from security forces firing into anti-government protests in Iraq's capital Baghdad late Sunday.

In clashes between security forces and protesters in Tahrir Square, central Baghdad, security forces used real bullets, local sources and eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency.

In addition to two protesters killed, many others were wounded.

Some protesters livestreaming the events said ambulances arriving at the scene to take the casualties to hospital were denied entry by security forces.

Iraqi activists on social media urged Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the prime minister, to intervene.

The government has yet to make any comment on the issue.

Recent protests in the capital have focused on improving the power supply and ending corruption.