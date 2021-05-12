2 foreign nationals held for illegally entering Turkey

By Muzaffer Cagliyaner

OSMANIYE, Turkey (AA) – Two foreign nationals who entered Turkey through illegal means were held in the southern Osmaniye province, a security source said on Wednesday.

During routine patrols, the police stopped a bus at a checkpoint on Osmaniye-Gaziantep highway, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Checking the identity of five foreign nationals in the bus, security teams found out that two Syrians, who introduced themselves as tourists, illegally entered the country.

The bus driver, also a Syrian national, was arrested at the scene while deportation procedures for the foreign nationals have been initiated.