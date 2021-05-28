2 improvised explosives of PKK terrorists seized in eastern Turkey

By Ridvan Korkulutas

BINGOL, Turkey (AA) – Turkish gendarmerie forces seized two improvised explosives belonging to the PKK terror group in the eastern Bingol province, a local authority said on Friday.

The gendarmerie teams received the intelligence that explosives are buried in the rural areas of Yayladere village, a statement by the governor’s office said.

During the ground survey conducted in the region as part of the Eren-4 anti-terror operation, two explosives were seized.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

