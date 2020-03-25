2 Malian soldiers killed in landmine explosion

ANKARA (AA) – At least two Malian soldiers were killed in a landmine explosion in the central part of the West African country, the army said late Tuesday.

''A FAMa [Malian Armed Forces] vehicle jumped on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, on an improvised explosive device between Baye and Pissa, Mopti region in the Central part of the country,'' the army said in a statement.

''Two FAMa personnel died there. Three others were injured. The vehicle was damaged,'' it added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several terror groups are active in northern Mali, where French, Malian and UN peacekeepers are conducting counterterrorism operations.

Tensions erupted in Mali in 2012 following a failed coup and a Tuareg rebellion that ultimately allowed al-Qaeda-linked militant groups to take over the northern half of the country.

In 2015, a peace deal was signed between the government and some insurgent groups.

Political and community disputes continue to fuel tensions in northern Mali, thus undermining the implementation of the peace agreement.

Since 2015, these attacks have spread to central and southern Mali and neighboring West African countries, particularly Burkina Faso and Niger.