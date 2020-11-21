2 more families join anti-PKK sit-in

By Omer Yasin Ergin and Ahmet Kaplan

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (AA) – Two more families on Saturday joined the ongoing sit-in against the PKK terror group in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province, demanding the return of their abducted sons.

The protest began on Sept. 3, 2019 in the city of Diyarbakir, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists.

The sit-in outside the office of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) — which the government accuses of having links to the terrorist YPG/PKK — has been growing every day.

The couple Hupriye and Mehmet Igne from the eastern Bingol province joined the protest for their son, Nurullah, who was abducted seven years ago at age 20.

“We were very sad, we suffered a lot. We couldn’t take it anymore and came here with a glimpse of hope that our son will return,” said mother Igne.

Sultan Oz, a mother whose son, Hasan, was abducted by PKK four years ago at age 19, also joined the protest from the Sur town of Diyarbakir.

“Son, I ask this from you for the love of Allah, return, come. I talk to you in my mind 24 hours a day. I keep saying ‘Hasan, Hasan’ all day. I hope that we will reunite with our sons,” said Oz.

In Turkey, offenders who are linked to terrorist groups and surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

* Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara