2 more Fiorentina players test positive for coronavirus

By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Italian football club Fiorentina announced Saturday that its players Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella tested positive for coronavirus.

The club said that its physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also contracted the virus after coming in contact with the players.

"All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence," the club said on its website.

Fiorentina confirmed Friday that Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic also tested positive for the virus.

Italy has been the worst-affected in Europe by COVID-19 with more than 1,400 deaths.

All domestic sports events in Italy have been suspended until April 3 and the entire country is under near-total lockdown.

In a related development, the Serbian Football Federation confirmed Saturday that its president, Slavisa Kokeza tested positive for coronavirus.

The federation said on its website that the president of the football organization is under medical observation after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19, adding that the "the football association is continuing its regular activities."

Serbia has reported 33 confirmed cases from the virus so far.

After emerging in China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to over 135 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has crossed 5,300 with more than 142,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according World Health Organization, which has termed Europe as the new epicenter of the virus.

A vast majority of those who get infected recover from the illness.