2 PKK/YPG terrorists arrested in SE Turkey

By Muhammed Furkan Gunes

MARDIN, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces in southeastern Mardin and Batman provinces arrested two PKK/YPG terrorists on Thursday.

According to security sources, Mardin provincial gendarmerie command units arrested a Syrian national YPG/PKK terrorist at his parents' house in Midyat district while the other suspect was nabbed in Batman province.

During the operations, the gendarmerie seized equipment and documents at locations the terrorists were hiding, including digital materials and three cellular phones.

The terrorists were arrested over charges of affiliating to the armed terror group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Merve Aydogan in Ankara.