2 rebels killed in foiled attack in western Rwanda: Army

By James Tasamba

KIGALI, Rwanda (AA) – Rwandan forces have killed two rebels, foiling an attack near the southwestern border with Burundi, the military said on Monday.

Rebels with the National Liberation Front (FLN) launched the attack on Sunday between 9.15 p.m. and 9.35 p.m. local time (1915GMT-1935GMT), with one section of the insurgents crossing the Ruhwa River into the Rusizi district, the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) said in a statement.

Advancing approximately 100 meters (328 feet) inside Rwanda territory, the rebels reaching the border village of Rwamisave, it added.

"The enemy assailants were intercepted by a Rwanda Defense Force ambush; two assailants were immediately killed."

The army said they had also captured military equipment from the FLN rebels, including a submachine gun, seven magazines, a tortoise grenade, and two Burundi military uniforms.

"The enemy assailants retreated back to Burundi across River Ruhwa separating Ruhororo zone in Mabayi commune in Burundi and Bweyeye sector in Rwanda and returned to Kibira Forest, where they have bases," it added.

The FLN is the military wing of the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change led by Paul Rusesabagina, who is facing trial in the East African country on multiple counts, including terrorism, forming and recruiting into an armed group, directing acts of terrorism and complicity to murder and arson, among others.