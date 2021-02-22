2 Syrian soldiers martyred in YPG/PKK rocket attack

By Rauf Maltas

SANLIURFA, Turkey (AA) – Two soldiers of the Syrian National Army were martyred in a rocket attack in Syria’s Tal Abyad district by the YPG/PKK terrorist group while seven others were wounded, a local authority in Turkey said Monday.

The governor’s office in southeastern Sanliurfa province said the terrorists attacked the army’s checkpoint in the town of Ayn Isa with a heat-seeking rocket.

The wounded soldiers were referred to a hospital in Tal Abyad and later to a state hospital in Sanliurfa’s Akcakale district.

An investigation was launched into the attack by local security forces and judicial authorities in coordination with the Sanliurfa governorate.

The YPG/PKK often attacks civilian settlements in Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad from the areas occupied by the terror group, namely Tal Tamr and Ayn Isa.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

*Writing by Sena Guler