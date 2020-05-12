2 terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

By Mumin Altas

ANKARA (AA) – Two terrorists responsible for the killing of innocent civilians were neutralized in an aerial operation in eastern Turkey, said Turkey’s interior minister on Tuesday.

The terrorists were spotted by a drone and then neutralized in an air-backed operation in the Agri province, said Suleyman Soylu on Twitter.

Three other terrorists, who played a part in the killing of the same civilians were neutralized earlier, he added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

No affiliation was given for the terrorists, but the terrorist group YPG/PKK has been active in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

*Writing by Ali Murat Alhas