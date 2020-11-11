2 terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

By Cemil Murat Budak and Sidar Can Eren

TUNCELI, Turkey (AA) – Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two terrorists in the country’s eastern province of Tunceli, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday

The armed terrorists were targeted in an air-backed operation by the provincial gendarmerie command in rural areas of the Ahpanos Valley as part of Operation Yildirim-4, the ministry said in a statement.

The terrorists' affiliation was not mentioned, but the PKK and the Communist Party of Turkey/Marxist-Leninist (TKP/ML) terror groups have been active in the region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

This summer, Turkey launched a series of security operations to neutralize terrorists believed to be hiding in the east and southeast.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk