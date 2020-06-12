2 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeast Turkey

By Ali Murat Alhas

ANKARA (AA) – Two armed PKK terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation in southeastern Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced early Saturday.

The ministry said the terrorists were struck as part of domestic security operations and a large cache of ammunition and survival equipment was confiscated.

Operations in the region are underway, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.