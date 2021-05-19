2014 World Cup winner Khedira to retire at end of season

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Former Real Madrid and Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will retire from the game once the German Bundesliga season ends this weekend.

"After the match on Saturday, it's time to say goodbye. So proud that I had the chance to experience all these special moments with you! Thanks to all the fans, teammates, coaches and of course my family and friends," the 34-year-old German midfielder said on Twitter.

Khedira's team Hertha Berlin will visit Hoffenheim on Saturday to end the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

Meanwhile, the German national football team thanked him for his efforts and wished him the best for the future.

"All the best for your retirement Sami Khedira! A fantastic career with plenty of trophies, but this one [the World Cup] is our favourite," it said, putting Khedira's photo in its tweet that he was kissing the FIFA World Cup over a 1-0 win against Argentina in 2014 final in Rio De Janeiro.

Playing in the center of the park, Khedira scored seven goals in 77 appearances for the German national team in 2009-2018.

During his professional career, Khedira played for Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Juventus and Hertha Berlin, respectively.

Khedira began his career at Stuttgart, where he bagged the 2007 Bundesliga title.

He helped Real Madrid win the 2012 Spanish La Liga and 2014 UEFA Champions League.

In the 2014 summer in Brazil, Khedira won the World Cup with his native Germany.

Then in 2015, he made his way to Italy's Juventus to win five Serie A titles in a row (2016-2020).

In February, Khedira left Juventus to join Hertha Berlin.