By Halil Fidan

IZMIR, Turkey (AA) – At least 21 irregular migrants were held in Turkey's western province of Izmir, according to sources Saturday.

Coast Guard teams launched a rescue mission after receiving calls for help from a rubber boat off the Seferihisar coast.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross to Europe, especially since 2011, the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

​​​​​*Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur