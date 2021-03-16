21 regime soldiers killed in southwestern Syria

By Mohamad Misto and Ammar al-Ali

DARAA, Syria (AA) – At least 21 soldiers loyal to the Bashar-al-Assad regime in Syria were killed in an armed attack in the country’s southwestern Daraa province on Tuesday, according to a local source.

Former members of the Syrian opposition attacked with light weapons a military convoy from the 4th Division near the Muzayrib town, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The convoy was targeted on the Muzayrib-Yadudah road, it added.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat in Ankara.