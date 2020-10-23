215 civilians die during 3 months in Yemen: UN

By Dilara Hamit

ANKARA (AA) – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Yemen said Friday that 215 civilians have died in three months during the ongoing civil war.

The figures were from July to September, according to the agency on Twitter that said families are facing restricted access to aid.

"More children affected by conflict, about 135 children were injured and killed," it said.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with the millions at risk of starvation.