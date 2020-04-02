22 citizens of Northern Cyprus die from COVID-19 in UK

By Muhammet Ikbal Arslan

LEFKOSA, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (AA) – Twenty-two citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have died of the novel coronavirus in the U.K., an official said Wednesday.

"In the U.K., 22 TRNC citizens have died from COVID-19 so far, TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay told Anadolu Agency.

He said the TRNC government has not received any information about its citizens who were exposed to an outbreak of the virus or have died from it in any other countries.

The TRNC will attempt to bring its citizens back from the U.K. on two chartered flights early next week after receiving the necessary permits from the U.K. authorities, Ozersay said.

As of March 23, a partial curfew in the TRNC has entered into force.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

The global death toll from the virus has hit 46,809 with 932,605 confirmed cases and 193,177 recoveries, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The coronavirus attacks the respiratory tract with the potential to cause pneumonia and death.

Despite its severity, most people experience mild symptoms and recover, but the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly vulnerable.