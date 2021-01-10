226 terrorists neutralized over last month: Turkey

By Sena Guler

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish security forces neutralized 226 terrorists in dozens of operations carried out over the last month, the country’s National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“The heroic Turkish Armed Forces carried out a total of 43 operations, including eight large-scale and 35 medium-scale, at home and abroad over the past month,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It said a total of 226 terrorists were neutralized in the operations, without specifying their affiliations.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Noting that Turkey’s counter-terrorism efforts will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized, the ministry said operations ongoing day and night.