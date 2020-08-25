24 FETO suspects get jail terms in Turkey

By Tanju Ozkaya

ANKARA (AA) – A Turkish court on Tuesday handed down jail terms to 24 FETO suspects in a case related to the infiltration of the armed forces.

The sentences range from one-and-a-half years to 15 years. A total of 33 suspects stood trial.

Three suspects benefited from the remorse law and their sentence was reduced to three years.

Four suspects were acquitted and one was let off without a charge.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.