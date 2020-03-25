26 COVID-19 patients recover in Turkey

By Havva Kara Aydin

ANKARA (AA) – At least 26 COVID-19 patients, including two above 60 years old, have recovered and been discharged from hospitals in Turkey, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

"Both elder patients were successfully treated in intensive care units," Fahrettin Koca said after a meeting of the country's science council, adding that one of the patients was 60 years old and the other 65.

Koca said the virus also infected many middle-aged people around the world as well. "The number of middle-aged patients is not small. The virus does not distinguish between the young, old and the middle-aged," said Koca, urging all citizens to stay at home.

Koca stressed that Turkey was in a better position due to its timely response since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of cases in Turkey until now is 1,872, with 44 deaths.

Since emerging in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 172 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows there have been over 441,100 cases reported worldwide since last December, with more than 19,700 deaths and 111,900 recoveries.