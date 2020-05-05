3 charged in US after security guard killed in mask row

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – A prosecutor in the US state of Michigan charged three people Monday in connection with the murder of a security guard due to a dispute over a face mask.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Ramonyea Bishop, 23, Larry Teague, 44, and Sharmel Teague, 45, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Calvin Munerlyn, 43, at a Family Dollar store in the city of Flint on Friday.

According to investigative reports, Sharmel Teague and Munerlyn got into a verbal altercation after the security guard told her to wear a face mask while in the store. Teague in retort yelled at Munerlyn and spat at him and Munerlyn told her to leave the store and asked the cashier not to serve her.

One hour later after the woman left the store, Larry Teague and Bishop came to the store and confronted the security guard. Bishop is alleged to have shot dead Munerlyn in the back of his head.

He was pronounced dead at the Hurley Medical Center a short time after his arrival.

In a press release, the prosecutor said Sharmel Teague has been arrested but a search is underway for Bishop and Larry Teague.

"From all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job in upholding the governor’s executive order related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of store employees and customers,” said Leyton.

Michigan is one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 45,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.

The state’s residents are required to wear masks in public places.