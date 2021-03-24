3 FETO terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

By Suleyman Elcin

ANTALYA, Turkey (AA) – Security forces on Wednesday arrested three suspects across Turkey over alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Anti-terror police in Antalya conducted an operation to uncover the terror group's activities, and arrest its members.

As a result, at least three suspects were nabbed in the Mediterranean province, and northwestern Balikesir province.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara